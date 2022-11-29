 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Deposits of small finance banks rise over last year

Jinit Parmar
Nov 29, 2022 / 03:03 PM IST

Data shows that deposits of many small finance banks rose to new heights compared to a minimal rise and fall last year

Deposits of many small finance banks (SFBs) have risen compared to the previous year as customers increased savings in the banks, which provide services to underserved sections of society.

Data released by the Indian Banks Association (IBA) showed that deposits of major SFBs have increased in 2022 compared to a fall or minimal rise last year.

Deposits of AU Small Finance Bank rose to Rs 52,585 crore in 2022 from Rs 35,979 crore in 2021 and Rs 26,164 crore in 2020.

Deposits of ESAF Small Finance Bank rose to Rs 12,815 crore in 2022 from Rs 8,999 crore in 2021 and Rs 7,028 crore in 2020. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s deposits rose to Rs 18,292 crore in 2022 from Rs 13,136 crore in 2021 and Rs 10,780 crore in 2020. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank’s deposits rose to Rs 10,074 crore in 2022 from Rs 7,508 crore in 2021 and Rs 5,235 crore in 2020.

Experts said branch expansion and higher interest rates paid by SFBs on deposits have been the key factors among driving customers to deposit more money in them.

“We have built a deposit base of more than Rs.58,000 crore in the last five-and-a-half years with steadily improving granularity. It has been made possible due to our approach of building a predictable, scalable and replicable deposit franchise,” said Uttam Tibrewal, Executive Director, AU Small Finance Bank.