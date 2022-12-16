 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Demand slump in US, Europe hits Indian garment exporters; target likely to be missed

PK Krishnakumar
Dec 16, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST

The impact of the global slowdown is beginning to show on credit demand from Indian exporters, with export credit by banks shrinking by nearly a quarter year-on-year at the end of October by 25 percent.

Indian garment exports may fall short of the target this fiscal year because of a persistent demand slump in European and US markets.

After a 20% plunge in 2020-21 due to Covid-19, exports had rebounded by 30% to touch $16 billion last year. Encouraged by the recovery, the government had set a target of $17.6 billion in 2022-23, which the exporters feel will be difficult to reach given the global crisis.

Readymade garment exports saw a lower growth of 6.7 % year-on-year in the April-October period this year at $9.2 billion. After the initial promise, exports started declining from August.

“Since most of the traditional markets of Indian Readymade Garments (RMG) including UK, EU and the USA are witnessing recession and global headwinds, leading to shrinking of demand on one side and buyers asking for 15% discount on the other, we have requested government for expediting free trade agreements (FTAs) in these markets and ensure all tariff lines of RMG sector, which will enable a duty reduction of existing 9.6% and act as a strong breather,” said Naren Goenka , chairman of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC).

