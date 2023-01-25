 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi hosts first India Stack Developer Conference: Find out where to watch

Moneycontrol News
Jan 25, 2023 / 08:40 AM IST

India's digital goods will be discussed at the Conference in terms of ways and means to ensure their wide adoption worldwide.

The first India Stack Developer Conference will be held in New Delhi on January 25.

More than 100 digital leaders from industry, government, start-ups, unicorns, and academia will attend the event. Delegates from G20 countries and the G20 Secretariat will also be present.

