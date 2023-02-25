 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Delhi HC to pronounce judgement on pleas challenging Agnipath scheme on Feb 27

PTI
Feb 25, 2023 / 08:06 AM IST

The Agnipath scheme, unveiled on June 14, 2022, lays out rules for the recruitment of youths in the armed forces.

Representative image

The Delhi High Court is likely to pronounce on February 27 its judgement on a batch of petitions challenging the Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forces. A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad had on December 15 last year reserved its verdict on the matter.

According to the cause list of Monday (February 27) uploaded on the High Court's website, the judgement will be pronounced by the bench at 10.30 am.

The Agnipath scheme, unveiled on June 14, 2022, lays out rules for the recruitment of youths in the armed forces.

According to these rules, those between 17-and-a-half and 21 years of age are eligible to apply and they would be inducted for a four-year tenure. The scheme allows 25 per cent of them to be granted regular service subsequently. After the scheme was unveiled, protests erupted in several states against the scheme.