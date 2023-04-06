Delhi-Dehradun greenfield expressway to be completed by December 2023: Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has announced that the Delhi-Dehradun Greenfield Expressway will be completed by the end of December 2023.

This 212 km 6-lane expressway, costing Rs 12,000 crore, will reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from 6-7 hours to just 2 hours.

Gadkari made the announcement while inspecting the six-lane Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and inaugurating the section from Akshardham to Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) Crossing on National Highway 709B.

He also mentioned that the ongoing construction of the 30 km long Dwarka expressway, costing Rs 10,000 crore, is almost 80% complete and will help decongest traffic in Delhi.

The government has undertaken projects worth Rs 65,000 crore to address traffic issues in the National Capital Region. In addition, Gadkari informed the Rajya Sabha that work on the rehabilitation, strengthening, and four-laning of Banihal bypass has been taken up and the upgradation and widening work of National Highway-202 from Yaingangpokpi to Finch Corner, Imphal-Ukhrul road may take another year to complete, with the target of completion set for May 2024.

Moneycontrol News