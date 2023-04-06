 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Delhi-Dehradun greenfield expressway to be completed by December 2023: Gadkari

Moneycontrol News
Apr 06, 2023 / 07:16 PM IST

Gadkari said that the journey from Delhi to Dehradun will now be completed in two hours by the end of the year.

Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has announced that the Delhi-Dehradun Greenfield Expressway will be completed by the end of December 2023.

This 212 km 6-lane expressway, costing Rs 12,000 crore, will reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from 6-7 hours to just 2 hours.

Gadkari made the announcement while inspecting the six-lane Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and inaugurating the section from Akshardham to Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) Crossing on National Highway 709B.

He also mentioned that the ongoing construction of the 30 km long Dwarka expressway, costing Rs 10,000 crore, is almost 80% complete and will help decongest traffic in Delhi.