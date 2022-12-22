 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Defence body warns of data breaches and ransomware attacks, advises staff to follow CERT-In guidelines

Aihik Sur
Dec 22, 2022 / 12:25 PM IST

The Controller General of Defence Accounts said that Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a set of guidelines on how to avoid data breaches, which it urged employees to follow.

(Representative Image)

The Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), which oversees the Defence Accounts Department (DAD) in the Ministry of Defence, recently notified its employees of an increase in data breaches and data leaks from government offices and advised its staff to adhere to an advisory issued by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) in order to prevent such cyber threats.

"A rise in incidents of data breach and data leaks affecting data/PCs and emails is being continuously observed in the official environment. Attackers use a variety of techniques to gain access to the internal network's servers and databases," said the Controller General of Defence Accounts in an official circular issued on 6 December.

"Also attackers exfiltrate data and then deploy ransomware to encrypt the data they have stolen and release stolen data in public domain," the circular said.

This comes just a few weeks after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was hit by a massive ransomware attack that rendered its digital systems inoperable, making operations such as the generation of unique health identification numbers, new registrations, laboratory reports, billing, and patient discharge inaccessible.

This advisory is significant because the DAD is responsible for payment, financial advice, internal audits, and accounting of the expenditures and receipts of the Armed Forces, including the Coast Guard, Defense Research and Development Organization laboratories, and defence ordnance factories.

Moneycontrol has sent additional questions to the CGDA, and the post will be updated once a response is received.