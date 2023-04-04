 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DBS India to launch affordable housing finance in 3-6 months, says head of consumer banking

Harsh Kumar
Apr 04, 2023 / 08:09 PM IST

Post-amalgamation with LVB retail deposits of DBS India, have gone up to 40 percent, said Joshi.

Prashant Joshi, Managing Director and Head of Consumer Banking Group, DBS Bank India

DBS Bank India plans to launch affordable housing finance soon, Prashant Joshi, Managing Director and head of the consumer banking group, told Moneycontrol.

"The affordable housing finance we expect to start sometime in the next three to six months," Joshi said.

Joshi also spoke on industry issues, the lender’s business plans and the merger between Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) and DBS Bank India that took place in November 2020.

LVB depositors have been using DBS branches for all banking needs. Customers, including depositors of LVB, have been allowed to their accounts as customers of DBS Bank India with effect from November 27, 2020. Edited excerpts: