 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

'Data for development' will be integral part of overall theme of India's G-20 Presidency: PM Modi

PTI
Nov 16, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST

Modi said India's experience in the past few years has shown that if digital architecture is made widely accessible, it can bring about socio-economic transformation.

The digital transformation should not be confined to a small part of the human race and its greater benefits will be realised only when digital access becomes truly inclusive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the G-20 summit on Wednesday.

Modi said India's experience in the past few years has shown that if digital architecture is made widely accessible, it can bring about socio-economic transformation.

In a session on digital transformation, the prime minister said the principle of "data for development" would be an integral part of the overall theme of India’s upcoming G-20 Presidency.

India will assume G20 Presidency for one year, beginning December 1, 2022.

"Digital transformation is the most remarkable change of our era. The proper use of digital technologies can become a force multiplier in the decades-long global fight against poverty," Modi said.

"Digital solutions can also be helpful in the fight against climate change - as we all saw in the examples of remote-working and paperless green offices during the covid-19 pandemic," he said.