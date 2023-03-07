 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Tracking crypto funding: Top 7 projects raising capital in a bear market 

Murtuza Merchant
Mar 07, 2023 / 04:00 PM IST

These projects offer a diverse range of crypto-related services, from anonymous exchanges to crypto financial services to NFT projects and crypto gaming

Representative image.

Despite the prevailing high-interest rates and bearish market sentiment, Venture Capital (VC) funding has continued to flow to the crypto industry.

While the rate of investment is slower compared to previous years, some projects are still able to receive funding without worries about the market situation.

The source for information on these fund raises is DeFiLlama, which provides valuable insights into crypto investments.

Renegade is a project that promises "complete anonymity during the entire lifecycle of a trade." This comes at a time when centralized finance has been proven to be untrustworthy, governments are becoming more antagonistic towards crypto, and maximal extractable value (MEV) can somehow sabotage trades.