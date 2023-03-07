Tracking crypto funding: Top 7 projects raising capital in a bear market 

Despite the prevailing high-interest rates and bearish market sentiment, Venture Capital (VC) funding has continued to flow to the crypto industry.

While the rate of investment is slower compared to previous years, some projects are still able to receive funding without worries about the market situation.

The source for information on these fund raises is DeFiLlama, which provides valuable insights into crypto investments.

Renegade is a project that promises "complete anonymity during the entire lifecycle of a trade." This comes at a time when centralized finance has been proven to be untrustworthy, governments are becoming more antagonistic towards crypto, and maximal extractable value (MEV) can somehow sabotage trades.

Renegade offers sophisticated security, privacy, and MEV protection, and has been backed by notable figures in the crypto space. Alongside is a crypto financial service that enables investors to invest in crypto through indexes, similar to traditional finance through the S&P 500 or Nasdaq. Although previous attempts at creating crypto indexes have failed due to the unpredictable nature of the market, the recent downfall of Alameda has renewed interest in the idea.

PVR-Inox and other multiplexes to add 1,000 more screens in next 2 years

OPNX is a new exchange backed by Su Zhu, who has been involved in several notable crypto projects in the past. Despite the bankruptcy of one of Su Zhu's previous projects, OPNX has launched and raised an unknown amount of funding. The platform makes locked funds tradable, allowing them to be used as collateral when trading. While some are skeptical about the idea due to Su Zhu's reputation, there is potential for the platform to succeed. Superplastic is an Non-Fungible Token (NFT) project that has been backed by Amazon, Google Ventures, Sony, and Animoca. The project offers NFT-ed characters that could potentially be used for TV shows. While it may seem wacky, the involvement of these big-name companies suggests there is significant potential for Superplastic. Monad is a new Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible layer 1 blockchain that boasts of being the fastest, cheapest, and most censorship-resistant EVM L1. The project has been backed by notable investors in the crypto space, despite not having a unique selling point in terms of its technology. However, there is still potential for the project to create significant excitement and buzz in the crypto community. Phi is a crypto gaming project that has attracted VC investment, despite doubts about the potential for the crypto gaming market. The willingness of investors to throw money at Phi suggests that they see potential in the project. Space ID is a crypto project that aims to simplify the web3 experience for users. As depicted in the website's screenshot, it enables users to register web 3 domains in a single location. Currently, Space ID supports three blockchains, namely Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Arbitrum. It is anticipated that additional blockchains will be incorporated in the future. The most notable feature of Space ID is the universal domain, which is yet to be launched. This functionality is poised to eliminate the confusion that arises when dealing with multiple dot-something domains across different blockchains. With the universal domain, users will possess a single identity that can be utilized across the entire crypto ecosystem. These projects offer a diverse range of crypto-related services, from anonymous exchanges to crypto financial services to NFT projects and crypto gaming. Despite the unpredictable nature of the market, VC funding and fund raises have remained steady, indicating that there is still significant interest in the crypto industry.

Murtuza Merchant is a senior journalist and an avid follower of blockchain and cryptocurrencies.