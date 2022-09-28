 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 28: Bitcoin falls 1%, XRP biggest laggard

Moneycontrol News
Sep 28, 2022 / 07:53 AM IST

The price of bitcoin hovered over Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.33 per cent, which is a decrease of 0.20 per cent over the day.

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 28 as the global crypto market cap declined 3.61 percent to $924.61 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume increased 15.65 percent over the last 24 hours to $92.49 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.03 billion, which is a 5.44 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $86.04 billion, which is 93.03 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.33 percent, which is a decrease of 0.20 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

In other news, the year 2021 witnessed international and Indian brands catching onto the non-fungible token (NFT) fervour wherein celebrities either launched their digital collectibles, or aligning with the NFT bandwagon.

As per market data tracker DappRadar data analytics, the sales of NFTs reached $25 billion in 2021 backed by the crypto asset surge and rising interest of celebrities and tech evangelists across the world.

As of 7:40 am on September 28, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H %
Bitcoin 16,01,113 -0.89%
Ethereum 1,14,599.9 -0.76%
Tether 85.16 -0.14%
Cardano 36.9319 -2.84%
Binance Coin 22,831.00 -0.95%
XRP 37.5000 -5.66%
Polkadot 564.98 0.53%
Dogecoin 5.0401 -3.07%
