Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 27: Bitcoin and Ether rack up gains

Moneycontrol News
Sep 27, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST

The price of bitcoin hovered over Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.49 per cent, which is an increase of 0.45 per cent over the day

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on September 27 as the global crypto market cap rose 3.31 percent to $957.11 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $80.05 billion, an increase of 49.33 percent.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.78 billion, which is 7.22 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $73.41 billion, which is 91.71 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered over Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.49 per cent, which is an increase of 0.45 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

As of 7:55 am on September 27, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H %
Bitcoin 16,34,005 2.62%
Ethereum 1,15,480.0 3.62%
Tether 85.12 -0.14%
Cardano 38.4900 1.27%
Binance Coin 22,725.31 -1.18%
XRP 42.3400 4.1%
Polkadot 561.95 -1.46%
Dogecoin 5.2403 2.74%
first published: Sep 27, 2022 08:04 am
