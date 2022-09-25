Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 25: Bitcoin's dominance falls as crypto volume rises

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 25 as the global crypto market-cap dropped 0.70 percent to $934.09 billion from the previous day. The total crypto market volume increased 35.19 percent to $53.49 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.19 billion, which is a 5.97 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $48.99 billion, which is 91.59 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered above Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 38.92 percent, a decrease of 0.10 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), a cryptocurrency fund that currently holds 3.12% of the total Bitcoin (BTC) supply, or over 640,000 BTC, is trading at a record discount compared to the value of its underlying assets. Read More

As of 7:46 am on September 25, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,00,001 0.01% Ethereum 1,10,901.1 0.81% Tether 84.61 -0.34% Cardano 38.8000 -0.94% Binance Coin 23,225.01 1.41% XRP 41.50 1.24% Polkadot 555 -0.88% Dogecoin 5.26 -4.48%

Moneycontrol News