Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 23: Bitcoin, Ether trade higher; XRP surges over 35%

Moneycontrol News
Sep 23, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 15 lakh, with a dominance of 39.16 per cent, a decrease of 0.36 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin has lost more than half its value this year.

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on September 23 as the global crypto market-cap rose by 4.65 per cent to $950.45 billion from the previous day. The total crypto market volume is $75.91 billion, which is a 16.98 per cent decrease over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.89 billion, which is a 5.12 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $68.48 billion, which is 90.21 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

As of 9:15 am on September 23, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H %
Bitcoin 15,17,025 1.07%
Ethereum 1,13,885 5.37%
Tether 84.77 -0.05%
Cardano 39.1600 3.37%
Binance Coin 22,903 3.04%
XRP 45.0188 37.9%
Polkadot 570 3.63%
Dogecoin 4.9400 1.5%
