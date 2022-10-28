Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 28: Bitcoin, Ether trade lower; XRP top drag

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 28 as the global crypto market-cap declined 2.05 percent to $979.72 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 12.79 percent to $89.31 billion.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.00 billion, which is 4.48 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $81.41 billion, which is 91.16 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of currently 39.64 percent, which is a decrease of 0.12 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.
As of 8:45 am on October 28, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|17,32,016
|-1.29%
|Ether
|1,29,000.2
|-1.52%
|Tether
|86.84
|0.88%
|Cardano
|33.00
|-0.45%
|Binance Coin
|24,436.01
|-0.26%
|XRP
|39.35
|-1.62%
|Polkadot
|535.06
|-2%
|Dogecoin
|6.29
|-0.79%