Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 28: Bitcoin, Ether trade lower; XRP top drag

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 28 as the global crypto market-cap declined 2.05 percent to $979.72 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 12.79 percent to $89.31 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.00 billion, which is 4.48 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $81.41 billion, which is 91.16 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of currently 39.64 percent, which is a decrease of 0.12 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

As of 8:45 am on October 28, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 17,32,016 -1.29% Ether 1,29,000.2 -1.52% Tether 86.84 0.88% Cardano 33.00 -0.45% Binance Coin 24,436.01 -0.26% XRP 39.35 -1.62% Polkadot 535.06 -2% Dogecoin 6.29 -0.79%

Moneycontrol News