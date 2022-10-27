 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 27: MCap swells to $1 trillion; Bitcoin, Ether trade higher, Dogecoin biggest gainer

Moneycontrol News
Oct 27, 2022 / 07:56 AM IST

The price of bitcoin hovered over Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of currently 39.72 percent, which is a decrease of 0.03 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on October 27 as the global crypto market-cap rose 2.61 percent to $1 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours rose 15.99 percent to $103.07 billion.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $4.18 billion, which is 4.05 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $92.20 billion, which is 89.45 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

As of 7:30 am on October 27, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H %
Bitcoin 17,62,000 2.44%
Ether 1,32,920 6.08%
Tether 86.36 0.34%
Cardano 33.00 -1.49%
Binance Coin 24,700.84 -0.79%
XRP 40.91 4.73%
Polkadot 555 0.94%
Dogecoin 6.15 16.47%
first published: Oct 27, 2022 07:56 am
