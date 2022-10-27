Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 27: MCap swells to $1 trillion; Bitcoin, Ether trade higher, Dogecoin biggest gainer

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on October 27 as the global crypto market-cap rose 2.61 percent to $1 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours rose 15.99 percent to $103.07 billion.
The total volume in DeFi is currently $4.18 billion, which is 4.05 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $92.20 billion, which is 89.45 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin hovered over Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of currently 39.72 percent, which is a decrease of 0.03 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.
As of 7:30 am on October 27, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|17,62,000
|2.44%
|Ether
|1,32,920
|6.08%
|Tether
|86.36
|0.34%
|Cardano
|33.00
|-1.49%
|Binance Coin
|24,700.84
|-0.79%
|XRP
|40.91
|4.73%
|Polkadot
|555
|0.94%
|Dogecoin
|6.15
|16.47%