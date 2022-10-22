Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 22: Bitcoin in red, XRP biggest loser

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on October 22 as the global crypto market cap is $918.85 billion, a 0.62 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $53.90 billion, which makes a 21.73 percent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.68 billion, which is 4.98 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $49.84 billion, which is 92.46 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 40.00 per cent, which is a decrease of 0.05 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

The Enforcement Directorate has, meanwhile, frozen Rs 7.12 crore worth of Bitcoins and seized Rs 1.65 crore in cash as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation against the promoter of a Kolkata-based mobile gaming app that is alleged to have duped many people.

The action has been taken against the app called E-Nuggets and its promoter Aamir Khan. Read more here.

As of 7:35 am on October 22, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,31,667 -0.17% Ether 1,10,260.1 0.69% Tether 86.40 0.6% Cardano 30.4937 1.64% Binance Coin 22,775.01 0.99% XRP 38.2305 -3.7% Polkadot 515.05 -0.18% Dogecoin 5.0007 0%

Moneycontrol News