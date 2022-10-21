Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 21: Bitcoin in red as Ether rises marginally; XRP top laggard

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 21 as the global crypto market cap declined by 0.09 per cent to $915.22 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume dropped 69.69 per cent to $44.19 million over the last 24 hours.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.83 billion - 6.40 per cent of the total crypto market volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $40.62 billion, which is 91.92 percent of the total crypto market volume.
The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 40.04 percent - an increase of 0.10 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.
As of 8:15 am on October 21, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|16,33,960
|-0.26%
|Ether
|1,09,532.8
|0.02%
|Tether
|86.14
|0.3%
|Cardano
|29.99
|-2.31%
|Binance Coin
|23,332.99
|-0.18%
|XRP
|38
|-2.49%
|Polkadot
|515.40
|-1.09%
|Dogecoin
|5.0002
|-0.19%