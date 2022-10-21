 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 21: Bitcoin in red as Ether rises marginally; XRP top laggard

Oct 21, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 40.04 percent - an increase of 0.10 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 21 as the global crypto market cap declined by 0.09 per cent to $915.22 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume dropped 69.69 per cent to $44.19 million over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.83 billion - 6.40 per cent of the total crypto market volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $40.62 billion, which is 91.92 percent of the total crypto market volume.

As of 8:15 am on October 21, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H %
Bitcoin 16,33,960 -0.26%
Ether 1,09,532.8 0.02%
Tether 86.14 0.3%
Cardano 29.99 -2.31%
Binance Coin 23,332.99 -0.18%
XRP 38 -2.49%
Polkadot 515.40 -1.09%
Dogecoin 5.0002 -0.19%
