Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 4: Bitcoin flat as Ether trades lower, Dogecoin biggest drag

Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on November 4 as the global crypto market gained 0.17 percent to $1.01 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours plunged 22.54 percent to $79.53 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.67 billion, which is 7.12 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $72.62 billion, which is 91.32 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of 38.68 per cent, down 0.05 percent over the last day, according to Coinmarketcap.

As of 8:50 am on November 4, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 17,49,945 0% Ethereum 1,33,750 -0.92% Tether 86.89 -0.17% Cardano 34.98 2.91% Binance Coin 28,304.33 3.1% XRP 39.10 0.23% Polkadot 563 1.25% Dogecoin 10.09 -12.55%

Moneycontrol News