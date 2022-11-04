 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 4: Bitcoin flat as Ether trades lower, Dogecoin biggest drag

Moneycontrol News
Nov 04, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of 38.68 per cent, down 0.05 per cent over the last day, according to Coinmarketcap.

Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on November 4 as the global crypto market gained 0.17 percent to $1.01 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours plunged 22.54 percent to $79.53 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.67 billion, which is 7.12 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $72.62 billion, which is 91.32 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

As of 8:50 am on November 4, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H %
Bitcoin 17,49,945 0%
Ethereum 1,33,750 -0.92%
Tether 86.89 -0.17%
Cardano 34.98 2.91%
Binance Coin 28,304.33 3.1%
XRP 39.10 0.23%
Polkadot 563 1.25%
Dogecoin 10.09 -12.55%
