Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 11: Bitcoin up 3%, Ethereum jumps 9%; Dogecoin top gainer

Moneycontrol News
Nov 11, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST

The total crypto market volume dropped 23.74 percent to $144.29 billion over the last 24 hours

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on November 11 as the  global crypto market cap increased 7.58 percent to $869.62 billion, over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume dropped 23.74 percent to $144.29 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $6.88 billion, which is 4.77 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $140.42 billion, which is 97.32 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 15 lakh, with a dominance of  currently 38.14 percent, which is a decrease of 0.24 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

In other news, U.S. cryptocurrency broker Genesis Trading disclosed its derivatives business has approximately $175 million in locked funds on FTX, the company said Thursday in a Twitter post. Read more here.

As of 7:48 am on November 11, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H %
Bitcoin 15,40,313 3.62%
Ethereum 1,17,050.0 9.59%
Tether 88.86 -2.22%
Cardano 32.9000 10.4%
Binance Coin 26,036.60 0.14%
XRP 34.0000 10.78%
Polkadot 542.01 10.38%
Dogecoin 8.0100 16.08%
first published: Nov 11, 2022 08:07 am
