Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 11: Bitcoin up 3%, Ethereum jumps 9%; Dogecoin top gainer

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on November 11 as the global crypto market cap increased 7.58 percent to $869.62 billion, over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume dropped 23.74 percent to $144.29 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $6.88 billion, which is 4.77 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $140.42 billion, which is 97.32 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 15 lakh, with a dominance of currently 38.14 percent, which is a decrease of 0.24 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

In other news, U.S. cryptocurrency broker Genesis Trading disclosed its derivatives business has approximately $175 million in locked funds on FTX, the company said Thursday in a Twitter post. Read more here.

As of 7:48 am on November 11, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 15,40,313 3.62% Ethereum 1,17,050.0 9.59% Tether 88.86 -2.22% Cardano 32.9000 10.4% Binance Coin 26,036.60 0.14% XRP 34.0000 10.78% Polkadot 542.01 10.38% Dogecoin 8.0100 16.08%

Moneycontrol News