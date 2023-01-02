Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today January 2: Bitcoin, Ether trade lower, Polkadot up 3%

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on January 2 as the global crypto market cap rose marginally by 0.07 per cent to $795.38 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $17.41 billion, which makes a 9.96 per cent decrease.
The total volume in DeFi is currently $1.29 billion, 7.40 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $15.63 billion, which is 8.81 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.25 lakh, with its dominance currently at 40.15 per cent, which is a increase of 0.07 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.
As of 7:30 am on January 2, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX)
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H
|Bitcoin
|14,25,001
|-0.55%
|Ethereum
|1,03,000
|-0.96%
|Tether
|87.10
|0.74%
|Cardano
|21.60
|-0.87%
|Binance Coin
|20,800.03
|-2.1%
|Ripple
|28
|-3.48%
|Polkadot
|405.99
|3.3%
|Dogecoin
|6.16
|-0.17%