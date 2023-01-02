 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today January 2: Bitcoin, Ether trade lower, Polkadot up 3%

Moneycontrol News
Jan 02, 2023 / 07:46 AM IST

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.25 lakh, with its dominance currently at 40.15 per cent, which is a increase of 0.07 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

Representative image.

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on January 2 as the global crypto market cap rose marginally by 0.07 per cent to $795.38 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $17.41 billion, which makes a 9.96 per cent decrease.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $1.29 billion, 7.40 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $15.63 billion, which is 8.81 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.25 lakh, with its dominance currently at 40.15 per cent, which is a increase of 0.07 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

 

As of 7:30 am on January 2, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX)

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H 
Bitcoin 14,25,001 -0.55%
Ethereum 1,03,000 -0.96%
Tether 87.10 0.74%
Cardano 21.60 -0.87%
Binance Coin 20,800.03 -2.1%
Ripple 28 -3.48%
Polkadot 405.99 3.3%
Dogecoin 6.16 -0.17%
Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bitcoin Price Today #Bitcoin prices #crypto prices #Cryptocurrency prices #Ethereum
first published: Jan 2, 2023 07:46 am