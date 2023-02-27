 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today February 27: Bitcoin, Ether in green as crypto mcap rises

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 08:18 AM IST

Major cryptocurrencies were trading largely higher on February 27 as the global crypto market cap rose 2.09 percent to $1.08 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 4.36 percent to $34.94 billion.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $3.80 billion, 10.88 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $30.82 billion, which is 88.20 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently at 42.19 percent, a decrease of 0.02 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has received over $70 million in cryptocurrencies since the start of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, providing the nation with funds for military equipment and humanitarian assistance.

The figures came from a February 24 report by blockchain data platform Chainalysis.

As of 8:04 am on February 27, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24-HOUR (PERCENT)
Bitcoin 20,59,000 1.23
Tether USD 87.21 0.33
Alchemy Pay 3.3200 0.58
Ripple 32.9500 0.99
Ethereum 1,38,800.5 0.28
Dogecoin 7.3699 2.78
FTX Token 7.3699 2.28

