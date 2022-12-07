Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 7: Bitcoin, Ether trade flat as crypto market volume declines

Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on December 7 as the global crypto market capitalization decreased 0.02 percent to $855.67 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 10.07 percent to $32.24 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.33 billion, which is 6.50 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $33.60 billion, which is 93.57 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.32 lakh, with a dominance of 38.33 per cent - a marginal increase of 0.03 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

As of 7:59 am on December 7, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 14,32,006 -0.96% Ethereum 1,07,691.6 0.35% Tether 85 -0.57% Cardano 27.04 -0.62% Binance Coin 25,249.99 1% XRP 33 -0.66% Polkadot 478.26 0.9% Dogecoin 8.81 2.2%

Moneycontrol News