Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 5: Bitcoin, Ether trade higher as crypto market cap rises

Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on December 5 as the global crypto market capitalization rose 1.58 percent to $865.67 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 5.91 per cent to $32.24 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.42 billion, which is 7.49 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $29.19 billion, which is 90.52 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.64 lakh, with a dominance of 38.35 per cent - a marginal increase of 0.06 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

As of 8:00 am on December 5, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 14,64,299 2.11% Ethereum 1,10,000 1.85% Tether 85 -0.57% Cardano 27.04 -0.62% Binance Coin 25,249.99 1% XRP 33 -0.66% Polkadot 478.26 0.9% Dogecoin 8.81 2.2%

Moneycontrol News