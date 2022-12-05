 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 5: Bitcoin, Ether trade higher as crypto market cap rises

Moneycontrol News
Dec 05, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST

The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.64 lakh, with a dominance of 38.35 per cent - a marginal increase of 0.06 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

Representative image.

Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on December 5 as the global crypto market capitalization rose 1.58 percent to $865.67 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 5.91 per cent to $32.24 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.42 billion, which is 7.49 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $29.19 billion, which is 90.52 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.64 lakh, with a dominance of 38.35 per cent - a marginal increase of 0.06 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

As of 8:00 am on December 5, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H 
Bitcoin 14,64,299 2.11%
Ethereum 1,10,000 1.85%
Tether 85 -0.57%
Cardano 27.04 -0.62%
Binance Coin 25,249.99 1%
XRP 33 -0.66%
Polkadot 478.26 0.9%
Dogecoin 8.81 2.2%
Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bitcoin Price Today #Bitcoin prices #crypto prices #Cryptocurrency prices #Ethereum
first published: Dec 5, 2022 08:18 am