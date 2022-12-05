Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 5: Bitcoin, Ether trade higher as crypto market cap rises

Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on December 5 as the global crypto market capitalization rose 1.58 percent to $865.67 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 5.91 per cent to $32.24 billion.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.42 billion, which is 7.49 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $29.19 billion, which is 90.52 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.64 lakh, with a dominance of 38.35 per cent - a marginal increase of 0.06 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.
As of 8:00 am on December 5, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H
|Bitcoin
|14,64,299
|2.11%
|Ethereum
|1,10,000
|1.85%
|Tether
|85
|-0.57%
|Cardano
|27.04
|-0.62%
|Binance Coin
|25,249.99
|1%
|XRP
|33
|-0.66%
|Polkadot
|478.26
|0.9%
|Dogecoin
|8.81
|2.2%