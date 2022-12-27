Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 27: Bitcoin flatlines; Cardano, Polkadot almost up 3%

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on December 27 as the global crypto market cap increased 0.14 percent to $813.38 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $22.05 billion, which makes a 0.30 percent decrease.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $1.67 billion, which is 7.57 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $20.10 billion, which is 91.14 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.35 lakh, with its dominance currently at 39.95 percent, a decrease of 0.06 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

In other news, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro signed a bill into law to establish a regulatory framework that includes the trading of, and the use of bitcoin in the country, as per the federal government’s official journal, reported Bitcoin Magazine.

President Bolsonaro enacted the bill, one that was approved by Congress with zero modifications. The new rules view the bitcoin currency as a digital representation of the value, which can be used as a means of payment, as well as an investment asset in South America. Read more here.

As of 8:38 am on December 27, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX)

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 14,35,290 -0.04% Ethereum 1,04,799.0 0.57% Tether 85.80 -0.23% Cardano 23.2700 2.96% Binance Coin 20,640.34 0.04% Ripple 30.4504 1.95% Polkadot 410.99 2.74% Dogecoin 6.6000 -0.6%

