Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 13: Bitcoin, Ether flatline; Dogecoin top laggard

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on December 13 as the global crypto market cap rose 0.27 per cent to $848.96 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $35.10 billion, which makes a 29.04 per cent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.13 billion, which is 6.06 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $33.82 billion, which is 96.35 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.52 lakh, and its dominance is currently 38.86 per cent, an increase of 0.31 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

In other news, Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy, was arrested on Monday in The Bahamas after being criminally charged by U.S. prosecutors.

The attorney general's office for The Bahamas said it proceeded with the arrest after receiving formal confirmation of charges against Bankman-Fried, adding that it expects he will be extradited to the United States.

