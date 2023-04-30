 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Top cryptocurrency prices on April 30: Major cryptocurrencies trade in red, Bitcoin hovers around $25,000

Moneycontrol News
Apr 30, 2023 / 08:47 AM IST

The volume of all stablecoins is now $21.56 billion, which is 87.90 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Major cryptocurrencies are trading in red and Bitcoin is hovering around the $25,000 mark on April 30.

Major cryptocurrencies are trading in red and Bitcoin is hovering around the $25,000 mark on April 30.

The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $24.52 billion, which makes a 35.53 percent increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.40 billion which is 9.79 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The volume of all stablecoins is now $21.56 billion, which is 87.90 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Also Read | Crypto must end anonymity for illicit finance, US regulator says