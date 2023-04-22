Top cryptocurrency prices on April 22: Major crypto in red, Bitcoin hovers at Rs 24 lakh

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on April 22 as the global crypto market cap decreased by 3.16 percent to $1.15 trillion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased by 2.45 percent to $50.52 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.74 billion, which is 7.40 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The volume of all stablecoins is now $ $45.25 billion, which is 89.56 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.73 percent, a decrease of 0.07 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

As of 8:12 am on April 22, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX): NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Tether USD 88.80 0.9% Bitcoin 24,39,760 -0.84% Ripple 39.6392 -4.48% Ethereum 1,64,000 -3.52% Dogecoin 7.1599 -3.89.% WazirX Token 14.60 -4.88%



Moneycontrol News