Top Cryptocurrency Prices November 16: XRP top gainer, Bitcoin flat lines

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on November 16 as the global crypto market cap increased 0.71 percent to $847.41 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $62.50 billion, which makes a 25.35 percent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $3.86 billion, which is 6.17 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $58.33 billion, which is 93.33 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 14.69 lakh, with a dominance of currently 38.20 percent, a increase of 0.06 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

As of 7:45 am on November 16, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 14,69,000 -0.6 Ethereum 1,10,999.9 -0.35 Tether 86.80 -0.95% Cardano 29.9967 0% Binance Coin 24.0000 -0.95% XRP 32.6100 1.89% Polkadot 501 0% Dogecoin 7.4206 -2.61%

Moneycontrol News