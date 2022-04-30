Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Market Buzz Cryptocurrency Prices Today on April 30: Bitcoin, Ether decline; Polkadot biggest loser

The global crypto market cap is $1.76 trillion, a 2.43 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $92.56 billion, a 3.15 percent decrease. Bitcoin's price is currently $38,686.58. The dominance of the world's biggest cryptocurrency is currently 41.78 percent, an increase of 0.12 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data. Read More The global crypto market cap is $1.76 trillion, a 2.43 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $92.56 billion, a 3.15 percent decrease. Bitcoin's price is currently $38,686.58. The dominance of the world's biggest cryptocurrency is currently 41.78 percent, an increase of 0.12 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data. Read More Here

Policy Central How blockchain gaming is booming despite challenges

Based on the technology that powers the ever-popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, blockchain gaming is taking off really fast. It provides true ownership of in-game assets to players that can be cashed out and converted to fiat money (a government-issued currency not backed by commodities like gold). Gamers can even transfer their assets from one blockchain game to another. These games are based on a play-to-earn model, enabling gamers to monetise the time invested here. Perhaps, this is the primary driving force behind the blockchain gaming industry's sudden boom. Read more Based on the technology that powers the ever-popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, blockchain gaming is taking off really fast. It provides true ownership of in-game assets to players that can be cashed out and converted to fiat money (a government-issued currency not backed by commodities like gold). Gamers can even transfer their assets from one blockchain game to another. These games are based on a play-to-earn model, enabling gamers to monetise the time invested here. Perhaps, this is the primary driving force behind the blockchain gaming industry's sudden boom. Read more here

Crypto News Cardano Creator Hoskinson: US Regulators 'Not Prepared' to Handle Crypto

The founder of Cardano Charles Hoskinson spoke via satellite phone from the comfort of his private jet to attendees at the Financial Times Crypto and Digital Assets Summit. During his talk, he singled out the US regulatory system as being ill-equipped to handle the revolutionary nature of cryptocurrencies. The myriad agencies that regulate financial markets in the US "are not prepared" for crypto assets either, he added. Part of the difficulty for these agencies is cryptocurrencies' distinct ability to change how they can be used and, thus, how they can be categorized. Read more The founder of Cardano Charles Hoskinson spoke via satellite phone from the comfort of his private jet to attendees at the Financial Times Crypto and Digital Assets Summit. During his talk, he singled out the US regulatory system as being ill-equipped to handle the revolutionary nature of cryptocurrencies. The myriad agencies that regulate financial markets in the US "are not prepared" for crypto assets either, he added. Part of the difficulty for these agencies is cryptocurrencies' distinct ability to change how they can be used and, thus, how they can be categorized. Read more here