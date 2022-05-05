Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in bitcoin, NFTs, crypto rules and more

The global crypto market cap rose 5.06% to s $1.81 trillion. The total crypto market volume gained as much as 38.66 percent to $100.36 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $10.74 billion, which is 10.70 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume, while the volume of all stable coins made up 84.64 percent at $84.94 billion. Bitcoin’s dominance decreased marginally by 0.24 percent to 41.82 percent over the day, according to the data by CoinMarketCap. The world's largest cryptocurrency traded at Rs 31,50,261 levels. Read More Here[/body
While Bitcoin provides a climate-friendly alternative to flaring, a critic might point out that the entire digital network is an energy sink that is net-net bad for the environment. If one accepts the premise that Bitcoin has real-world value, consider also that it has two key attributes that can help transition the world to cleaner energy. Bitcoin mining is highly distributed. A mobile data centre can make it economical to unlock stranded renewable energy resources. Mining operations can turn on and off at a moment's notice, which helps stabilise energy grids. When demand is low, Bitcoin mining can consume the otherwise unused electricity. When demand is high — say, household consumption in the evening — miners shut down without a hitch. Read more here.