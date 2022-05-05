Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in bitcoin, NFTs, crypto rules and more

Market Buzz Cryptocurrency Prices Today on May 5: Bitcoin, Ether rise over 3%; Polkadot biggest gainer

The global crypto market cap rose 5.06% to s $1.81 trillion. The total crypto market volume gained as much as 38.66 percent to $100.36 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $10.74 billion, which is 10.70 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume, while the volume of all stable coins made up 84.64 percent at $84.94 billion. Bitcoin's dominance decreased marginally by 0.24 percent to 41.82 percent over the day, according to the data by CoinMarketCap. The world's largest cryptocurrency traded at Rs 31,50,261 levels.

Policy Central Methane is a big climate problem that Bitcoin can help solve

While Bitcoin provides a climate-friendly alternative to flaring, a critic might point out that the entire digital network is an energy sink that is net-net bad for the environment. If one accepts the premise that Bitcoin has real-world value, consider also that it has two key attributes that can help transition the world to cleaner energy. Bitcoin mining is highly distributed. A mobile data centre can make it economical to unlock stranded renewable energy resources. Mining operations can turn on and off at a moment's notice, which helps stabilise energy grids. When demand is low, Bitcoin mining can consume the otherwise unused electricity. When demand is high — say, household consumption in the evening — miners shut down without a hitch. Read more here.

Bitcoin Buzz Gucci to Begin Accepting Bitcoin in Some Stores

Iconic fashion brand Gucci will begin accepting cryptocurrency in some of its U.S. locations later this month, with plans to roll out the program to other North American stores this summer. According to Vogue Business, in-store payments will be made using a QR code that customers can scan with their crypto wallet, sent by Gucci via email. The stores will accept various digital currencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu. The first locations to accept crypto are Wooster Street in New York, Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles, Miami Design District, Phipps Plaza in Atlanta, and The Shops at Crystals in Las Vegas. Other high-end brands—most recently, Off-White—have already begun accepting crypto.