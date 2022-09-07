Top cryptocurrency news on September 7: Bitcoin at Rs 16 lakh, mining pool freezes withdrawals and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin at Rs 16 lakh

The global crypto market cap increased 5.13 percent to $941.28 billion over the previous day. The total crypto market volume increased 39.52 percent to $87.71 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $6.94 billion, 7.91 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $80.81 billion, which is 92.14 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of bitcoin hovered over Rs 16 lakh. Its dominance is currently 38.26 percent, which is a decrease of 0.04 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

Big Story Top bitcoin mining pool freezes withdrawals due to liquidity issues

Poolin–a Beijing-based bitcoin mining pool that's responsible for 10 percent of the overall bitcoin network hash rate–recently announced a freeze on user withdrawals. Mining pools are groups of miners that unite their efforts around one network node to mine as much bitcoin as possible. The miners then share the spoils but only if the pool operator has the will and means to distribute them. Poolin said it was "facing some liquidity issues" due to rising demand for withdrawals and announced a number of measures to stabilise its operations. These included pausing withdrawals from its Pool Account, and temporarily suspending its BTC and ETH balance payouts.

