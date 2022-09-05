Top cryptocurrency news on September 5: Biggest moves in bitcoin, NFTs, DeFi and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin at Rs 16.42 lakh

The global crypto market cap is $982.96 billion, which is a 0.71 per cent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $47.93 billion, a 7.47 per cent increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $3.59 billion, 7.50 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $44.61 billion, which is 93.08 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 16.42 lakh. Its dominance is currently 38.72 per cent, a decrease of 0.11 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

Big Story Owner of Mercado bitcoin 2TM undergoes second round of layoffs

The parent company of Latin American exchange Mercado Bitcoin, 2TM, has announced a second round of layoffs as companies continue cutting back amid crypto winter. According to Bitcoin Portal, a Brazilian cryptocurrency publication also owned by 2TM, the company let go of 15% of its employees due to continued "adversity in the economy." The publication stated that it "regrets the loss of colleagues." Previously, 2TM claimed that the competitive environment for exchanges was "unfair" without the approval of a legal framework for digital assets in Brazil, with companies that abide by the law being penalized compared to those that don't.

