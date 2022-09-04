Top cryptocurrency news on September 4: Cardano surges 8%, hacker steals Bill Murray’s crypto after $185K NFT charity auction

Market Buzz Cardano surges 8% as crypto market volume falls

Major cryptocurrencies were flatlining early on September 4 as the global crypto market cap declined 0.25 percent to $976.49 billion over the previous day. The total crypto market volume fell 29.24 percent to $44.39 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in decentralised finance (DeFi) stood at $3.45 billion, 7.77 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $40.35 billion, which is 90.89 percent of the crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.40 lakh. It dominates 38.83 percent of the market, a decrease of 0.19 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.



Big Story Hacker Steals Bill Murray’s Crypto After $185K NFT Charity Auction

Hours after the closing of Bill Murray’s NFT auction that raised 119.2 ETH (around $185,000) for charity Thursday, a hacker stole the funds.

The hacker started to drain Murray’s personal wallet at around 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to on-chain data from Etherscan and details from Murray’s team. The unknown individual also attempted to take non-fungible tokens from the actor’s personal collection.

The high-profile hack showcases how even well-known celebrities can fall victim to crypto hackers and thieves. In Bill Murray’s case, though, the actor had the benefit of a wallet security team that protected him from the worst of the incident. (

