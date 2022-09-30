Top Cryptocurrency News on September 30: Citadel founder says investors exiting Bitcoin is good for economy, and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin, Ethereum in the green Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 30 as the global crypto market-cap decreased 0.25 percent to $944.01 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume increased 17.22 percent over the last 24 hours to $71.11 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.87 billion, which is 5.45 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $65.29 billion, which is 91.82 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Read full here

Big Story Citadel's Ken Griffin: Investors Leaving Bitcoin, NFTs and Meme Stocks Is Good for Economy Miami-based trading firm Citadel Securities’ founder said in a Wednesday interview with CNBC that government handouts in 2020, in response to the COVID-19 lockdowns, led to investors pumping their cash into “speculative assets” like NFTs, crypto, and meme stocks. Read Full Here

[content]

Ethereum Updates

ETHW Surges as Binance Launches Ethereum Proof-of-Work Mining Pool

[body] Cryptocurrency exchange Binance today announced an Ethereum Proof-of-Work (ETHW) mining service for its users. Binance further announced Thursday that those who take part in the ETHW pool will not be charged a fee until October 29. Mining pools are formed when groups of crypto miners want to share resources to allow other miners to work with them and collectively have a better chance of processing a transaction. Binance gives its users the chance to join pools with a service called Binance Pool. Take a look