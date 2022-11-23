Top cryptocurrency news on November 23: Bitcoin hits 2-year low, Bankrupt FTX has $1.2bn in cash, Binance seeks funds and more

Market Buzz Cryptos lost $1.4 trillion this year, Bitcoin at 2-year low

In an apparent ripple effect of the FTX collapse, the cryptocurrency market has lost $1.4 trillion this year, with the world's largest digital currency Bitcoin falling to a two-year low. According to data from CoinDesk, Bitcoin fell to $15,480, its lowest level since November 11, 2020. Since then, the digital currency has recovered from that low and was recently trading at about $16,125 levels. At $1,120, Ether was trading about 1.5 percent lower. Investors' concerns that the FTX crash could spread to the rest of the business are keeping the price of cryptocurrencies under pressure.

Big Story Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Empire has cash reserves of $1.2 billion

According to court filings, different divisions of Sam Bankman-Fried's failing group of firms had $1.2 billion in cash as of November 20, a significant amount less than the $3.1 billion it owes its top 50 creditors. According to the paperwork submitted by FTX's prospective financial advisor, Alvarez & Marsal North America, approximately $751 million of that total is held in debtor firms, and the remaining $488 million is in non-debtor entities. Unrestricted cash amounts to $514 million, custodial cash amounts to $260 million, and restricted cash amounts to $465 million. Restricted cash is only allowed to be used for certain things, such as loan repayments, and cannot be used for ordinary business reasons. Read details here

Red Alert Estonian couple charged with $575 million crypto fraud

Two have been detained by Estonian police on suspicion of orchestrating a $575 million (£485 million) crypto fraud that claimed thousands of victims. Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turogin, two Estonians, are wanted by the US for extradition after Estonian police and the FBI jointly investigated the case. The two 37-year-olds are accused of convincing individuals to invest in HashFlare, a Bitcoin mining service, and Polybius, a phony online bank. There is a US indictment on file. The duo allegedly misled victims by giving them the opportunity to invest in HashFlare's Bitcoin mining operations, according to the US Department of Justice (DoJ), which provides specifics of the alleged plan. Take a look

Courting Funds Binance CEO looks for investors in Middle East for crypto recovery fund

Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, has been meeting with investors in Abu Dhabi in order to raise money for the exchange's cryptocurrency recovery fund. Last week, Zhao met a number of possible fund donors, including organizations connected to Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed, national security adviser of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Binance said earlier this month that it would establish a recovery fund to assist projects that have solid fundamentals but are experiencing liquidity difficulty as a result of the aftermath of FTX's collapse. The fund's size, list of supported projects, and other specifics are yet to be disclosed. Read more here

Corporate Watch Ark Invest buys $1.4 billion worth of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

Investment firm Ark Invest, run by Cathie Wood, has added another 176,945 shares in Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) fund, totalling nearly $1.4 million. This is the Florida-based investment company's second significant GBTC acquisition in the last two weeks. It acquired approximately 315,000 GBTC shares last week for a total of $2.8 million. Almost 6.357 million GBTC shares, or 0.4 percent of the company's total holdings, are now held by Ark. By using GBTC, investors can obtain exposure to Bitcoin without having to purchase and hold the commodity themselves. Coinbase is the custodian of the Bitcoin used to back GBTC.

Bankruptcy Fears Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific has lost $1.7 billion this year

Core Scientific Inc., the largest publicly traded Bitcoin mining business in the US according to computing power, reported a $1.7 billion loss for the first nine months of the year. The Austin, Texas-based business is one of the miners that has been most hit as low Bitcoin prices have caused mining revenue to drop to an all-time low. Profit margins have collapsed as a result of rising energy prices and increased mining competition. Core Scientific initially issued a warning in October that it might have to declare bankruptcy if it can't obtain more capital to pay off its debt, which totals more than $1 billion.

