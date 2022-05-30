Top cryptocurrency news on May 30: The biggest moves in crypto prices, policies and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin trading above Rs 24 lakh

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on May 30 as the global crypto market cap rose 4.43 percent to $1.25 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours rose 4.74 percent to $53.47 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.55 billion, 10.37 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $45.25 billion, which is 84.62 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin traded above Rs 24 lakh. The market dominance of the world's largest cryptocurrency dropped 0.09 percent to 45.84 percent over the last day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Big Story Cryptos crumble but VCs remain gung-ho on future prospects

According to a report compiled by financial services and investment management firm Galaxy Digital, Venture Capitalists (VCs) have invested over $10 billion in crypto startups in the first quarter of this year. Just earlier this week, VC giant Andreessen Horowitz announced the close of a $4.5bn crypto fund that focuses on Web3 startups. Also, a group of former executives from Binance, one of the largest global cryptocurrency exchanges, announced a $100-million venture fund called Old Fashion Research earlier this week, to bring greater crypto adoption to growing markets like Latin America and Africa. Singapore-based VC firm NGC Ventures also launched a $100-million fund dedicated to high potential Web3 projects and metaverse economies. According to experts, blockchain and not crypto, is the underlying reason for these investments, with crypto being one of the use cases of the blockchain.

Invest Crypto giant FTX ready with billions of dollars for acquisitions

Fast-growing crypto exchange FTX is prepared to spend billions of dollars to buy stakes in other companies as it looks to grow the suite of products it offers customers, according to the firm’s chief executive officer. Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, who’s also the firm’s co-founder, said on Friday that recent rounds of fundraising by FTX and its US entity -- totaling more than $2 billion -- could be used to bankroll the moves. “FTX is a profitable company,” he said in an interview. “You can look at the amount that we’ve raised over the last year or two -- it’s a few billion dollars. That gives maybe a sense of where we are in terms of cash that was explicitly viewed from a potential acquisition angle.”