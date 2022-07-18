Top Cryptocurrency News on July 18: Bitcoin over Rs 17 lakh, crypto star warns of next big risk, NFT buzz, and more

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 16. The global crypto market-cap rose by 0.71 percent to $929.85 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume dropped 9.88 percent to $64.00 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi is currently $6.32 billion which is 9.88 percent of the total crypto
market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $58.23 billion, which is 90.99 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.84 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.51 percent, an increase of 0.16 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data. Read more