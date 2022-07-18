Top Cryptocurrency News on July 18: Bitcoin over Rs 17 lakh, crypto star warns of next big risk, NFT buzz, and more

Market Buzz Cryptocurrency Prices Today July 18: Bitcoin trades over Rs 17 lakh Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 16. The global crypto market-cap rose by 0.71 percent to $929.85 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume dropped 9.88 percent to $64.00 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi is currently $6.32 billion which is 9.88 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $58.23 billion, which is 90.99 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.84 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.51 percent, an increase of 0.16 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data. Read more

Big Story A Goldman legend, crypto star and top banker warn of next big risk In a year in which Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is sending shock waves through global politics and markets, inflation is soaring worldwide and supply chains areunraveling, the largest investors are assessing the long-term consequences of the events they didn’t see coming. We asked three market visionaries about the next big risk in the coming five to 10 years: Abby Joseph Cohen, the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategist known for bold market calls who now teaches at Columbia University; FTX Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried, who’s boosting his charitable and political giving while his cryptocurrency exchange is becoming a lender of last resort in his industry; and Ken Moelis, the billionaire whose investment bank advises some of the world’s largest companies. Read More