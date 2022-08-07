Top Cryptocurrency News on August 7: The biggest moves in crypto market, NFTs, and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin at Rs 18.35 lakh

The global crypto market cap stood at $1.09 trillion, down 1.33 percent from the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours reached $44.71 billion, which makes a 35.18 percent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is $5.00 billion, 11.18 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $40.58 billion, which is 90.76 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin is Rs 18.35 lakh, with a dominance of 40.44 percent. This was a 0.08 percent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.



Big Story WazirX to Binance transfer is recorded in our database, tweets Nischal Shetty

Hours after an unexpected twist, where Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao or 'CZ' denied owning any equity in Indian cryptocurrency trading platform WazirX and even the completion of its 2019 acquisition, a series of tweets were exchanged between him and the crypto bourse founder Nischal Shetty on August 6. WazirX is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in India, handling over 50 percent of the country's crypto trading volumes, while Binance is one of the largest exchanges in the world.


