Top Cryptocurrency News on August 26: Bitcoin and Ether rise, ED raids premises of Coinswitch Kuber, and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin at Rs 17.98 lakh

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in green early on August 26 as the global crypto market cap increased 0.41 percent to $1.04 trillion over the previous day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours declined 2.21 percent to $64.04 billion. The total volume in DeFi, or decentralised finance, stood at $4.85 billion, 7.57 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $58.07 billion, accounting for 90.67 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume. The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 17.98 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance was 39.66 percent, a fall of 0.05 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap. Read full here

Big Story ED searches 5 premises 0f Coinswitch Kuber for alleged money laundering: Report

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probed 5 premises of Coinswitch Kuber in a case pertaining to alleged flouting of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) norms by the crypto exchange. Coindesk reported, quoting an ED official, that five premises tied to the CoinSwitch Kuber were searched, including the residences of directors, the CEO, and the official properties. "We are looking into multiple possible contraventions under FEMA and other entities that are connected to it," the official said, as quoted by Coindesk. "Since we did not receive the desired cooperation we have conducted searches on (residences) of directors, the CEO and the official premises" of the exchange. Read details here

