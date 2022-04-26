Top Cryptocurrency News on April 26: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, digital currencies, policy and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin trading above Rs 32.34 lakh

Cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on April 26. The global crypto market cap is $1.87 trillion, a 3.12 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $97.60 billion, which makes a 41.63 percent increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $10.79 billion, 11.06 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $81.59 billion, which is 83.60 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin 's price is currently Rs 32.34 lakh, with a dominance of 41.35 percent. This was a 0.12 percent increase over the day.

Big Story Canadian dollar to stay at core of financial system, not crypto: Bank of Canada

The Canadian dollar will remain at the centre of the country's financial system, the central bank chief said, responding to questions about a Conservative leadership candidate's pledge to make the country the blockchain capital of the world. "There are promising benefits from innovation in the financial sector. Having said that, we certainly expect the Canadian dollar will remain at the centre of the Canadian financial system," Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said in testimony before a committee of the House of Commons. The Bank of Canada is currently working on its own central bank digital currency , a so-called digital loonie, that could be launched if a private digital tender were to take off as a payment system.

Corporate Corner Abu Dhabi licenses Kraken to operate crypto exchange

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) said it has licensed the Kraken group to operate a regulated virtual asset exchange platform in the financial free zone. Kraken is the first global virtual assets exchange group in the United Arab Emirates to receive a full financial licence from the ADGM, it said. Kraken MENA (Middle East and North Africa) aims to provide access to virtual assets through regulated funding, trading , and custodial services in dirhams, UAE's currency. UAE's main business hub, Dubai, has also been attracting crypto-currency firms as it issued its first law governing digital assets and formed the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority to oversee the sector in March.

Legal Notes Pro football investor pleads guilty in cryptocurrency scheme

A businessman who was one of the early investors in a failed professional football league called the Alliance of American Football pleaded guilty Monday to charges accusing him in a $600 million cryptocurrency scheme. Reginald Fowler was charged with bank fraud, wire fraud and other offences that prosecutors say contributed to the AAF's quick demise in 2019. In a statement, US Attorney Damian Williams said that as part of the crypto scheme, Fowler helped process hundreds of millions of dollars of unregulated transactions on behalf of numerous cryptocurrency exchanges, skirting the anti-money laundering safeguards required of licensed institutions that ensure the US financial system is not used for criminal purposes.