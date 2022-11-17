 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'The Big Short' Michael Burry turns bullish on gold, sees contagion after FTX collapse

Moneycontrol News
Nov 17, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST

Burry, who runs the hedge fund Scion Asset Management, said the crypto chaos caused due to FTX collapse works well for gold.

Michael Burry, who bet against the US mortgage market and made millions during the 2008 financial crisis, sees gold rallying on a contagion following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, according to a report by Kitco.com said.

Burry, who runs hedge fund Scion Asset Management, was featured in the book “The Big Short” and the film by the same name for spotting the US mortgage crisis early on. He also made millions in 2019 by purchasing the shares of GameStop before the Reddit chaos took over the stock.

According to Burry, the crypto chaos caused due to FTX collapse works well for gold, a comment quite rare for the investor to make.

"Long thought that the time for gold would be when crypto scandals merge into contagion," said the investor in a tweet which has now been deleted.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

