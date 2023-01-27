 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Porsche hit the brakes on NFT mint after it crashed and burned

Moneycontrol News
Jan 27, 2023 / 06:48 PM IST

The January 23 launch was viewed by many as a significant failure for Porsche, with approximately 2,040 of the 7,500 NFTs available having been sold.

Luxury car maker Porsche was forced to halt a nonfungible token (NFT) mint of its iconic white 911 model only two days after the public mint began over claims that its "holders had spoken".

The German car company made the announcement on its Twitter handle on January 24. It said: "Our holders have spoken. We’re going to cut our supply and stop the mint to move forward with creating the best experience for an exclusive community. More info in the next hours."

 

The January 23 launch was viewed by many as a significant failure for Porsche, with hardly around 2,040 of the 7,500 NFTs available having been sold.

Porsche has, however, clarified in another tweet that the minting would stay open till January 25.