How Sam Bankman-Fried tried to cling to FTX

New York Times
Nov 30, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST

In the final days Sam Bankman-Fried appeared deluded about FTX’s prospects, insisting that he could find a way to keep the company running, documents show. And as recently as last week he told employees said he regretted authorizing the bankruptcy

David Yaffe-Bellany

When cryptocurrency exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy November 11, the company’s founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, announced the news in a contrite message on Twitter.

But his attempt to calm the situation belied what had just taken place within the company. As the crisis unfolded, a group of FTX lawyers and executives moved to strip authority from Bankman-Fried and urged the company’s top leaders to prepare for bankruptcy. For days, Bankman-Fried ignored their warnings and clung to power, seemingly convinced that he could save the firm, despite mounting evidence to the contrary.

“The exchanges must be halted immediately,” Ryne Miller, a top FTX lawyer, wrote in an email to Bankman-Fried and other staff November 10. “The founding team is not currently in a cooperative posture.”

Bankman-Fried eventually relented, stepping down as FTX’s CEO and authorising the company to file for bankruptcy. Dozens of pages of internal company emails and texts obtained by The New York Times offer a detailed look at those chaotic final days, as messages flew back and forth among FTX officials who seemed to be growing increasingly irritated with the 30-year-old founder.

