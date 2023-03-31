Cryptocurrency roundup for March 31: FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried gets access to approved Websites in Jail, On-Chain data suggests profit-taking and more

Big Story Crypto Mogul Sam Bankman-Fried Granted Online Access to Whitelisted Websites in Latest Bail Agreement > U.S. prosecutors and lawyers for beleaguered FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried have agreed on new bail conditions to allow him to access a limited number of approved websites on a specially configured laptop.

> The new conditions, submitted for approval to District Judge Lewis Kaplan of the Southern District of New York, include an "allowlist" of acceptable websites for Bankman-Fried to visit.

> Among the approved sites are Amazon, the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Decrypt, CoinDesk, Netflix, Spotify, DoorDash, Uber Eats, and various government websites.

> Additionally, Bankman-Fried will be allowed to access blockchain explorers, crypto price trackers, and other resources for legal research.

> The laptop will also be configured to allow Bankman-Fried access to a cloud-hosted, read-only version of the FTX database as part of the discovery process. Full report here.

FTX Former FTX CEO's Request for $10 Million Insurance Funds Sparks Controversy

> Bankman-Fried, who is facing government inquiries and other claims, has requested a court order that would allow him to access the company's Director and Officer insurance plan to reimburse his costly legal expenses.

Short-Term Output Short-Term Output Profit Ratio Tool Indicates Increased Profit-Takin

> Despite regulatory challenges, the digital asset has displayed resilience and could be entering a bullish phase. The price of Bitcoin briefly reached $29,000 on Thursday before settling around $28,500.

> Other major tokens such as Ether (ETH) and XRP have also seen gains, although they fell slightly over the past 24 hours.

> According to analytics firm CryptoQuant, on-chain data suggests that some traders and large token holders, also known as "whales," are taking profits after weeks of gains.

Sam Bankman-Fried Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Attempted Bribery Charges Involving Crypto Worth $40M

> The charges were revealed in two recent superseding indictments, with the bribery charge being unveiled on Tuesday.

> The indictment alleges that Bankman-Fried attempted to bribe a Chinese government official with over $40 million in crypto to unlock funds in accounts tied to Alameda Research, another of his companies.

> Bankman-Fried's attorney, Mark Cohen, stated that while his client pleaded not guilty, he did not acknowledge the more recent charges.

SEC SEC Charges Beaxy and Executives for Violating Securities Laws

> Beaxy founder Artak Hamazaspyan and Beaxy Digital Ltd were also charged for raising $8 million through an unregistered offering of the Beaxy token.

> The SEC further claimed that Hamazaspyan used $900,000 of the raised funds for personal use, including gambling.

> The SEC also charged executives Nicholas Murphy and Randolph Bay Abbott through their company Windy, which violated securities laws by operating Beaxy as an unregistered exchange, clearing agency and broker.

Coinbase Coinbase Appoints Lucas Matheson as Canada Country Director and Commits to Stay Amid Regulatory Changes

> The announcement came alongside news that the exchange has signed an enhanced Pre-Registration Undertaking with Canadian regulators, affirming its commitment to remain in the country despite impending regulatory changes.

> This follows rival exchange Kraken's announcement earlier in the day that it too intends to continue operating in Canada.

Flybondi Flybondi Becomes First Airline to Integrate Web3 Technology with NFT Tickets on Algorand Blockchain

> The airline has partnered with NFT ticketing company TravelX to launch Ticket 3.0, a new feature that allows e-tickets to be issued as non-fungible tokens on the Algorand blockchain.

> This enables passengers to change their name, transfer, or even sell their NFTickets independently, providing a more flexible travel experience.

> Flybondi stands to benefit from reduced customer service costs and increased revenue from trading fees.

