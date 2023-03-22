Cryptocurrency roundup for March 22: GMX explores expansion to other blockchains, Circle Internet Financial to open headquarters in Paris, ConsenSys enables direct crypto purchases on MetaMask and more

Big Story GMX Community Backs Protocol Deployment on Coinbase's Base Blockchain

> Base, developed using Optimism's OP stack, is a layer 2 blockchain that will integrate with Ethereum's mainnet and will not have its own native token, unlike the recently-airdropped Arbitrum token. The GMX, a decentralized derivatives exchange, is receiving support from its community for the deployment of its protocol on Coinbase's recently-launched layer 2 blockchain, Base.> Members of the GMX community are advocating for the expansion of the platform to other blockchains, as discussed in a post on the GMX governance forum.> According to Defillama, GMX currently holds the largest total value locked (TVL) of $582 million in Arbitrum among decentralized finance protocols offering spot and derivatives trading.> Base, developed using Optimism's OP stack, is a layer 2 blockchain that will integrate with Ethereum's mainnet and will not have its own native token, unlike the recently-airdropped Arbitrum token. Continue here

Crypto-friendly Climate Crypto-friendly Climate: Circle Internet Financial picks Paris as Hub for EU Expansion

> Allaire said, "Both for commercial and policy reasons, we believe that France is the right center for us as we look to scale this business in Europe.” Stablecoin giant Circle Internet Financial Ltd. is set to establish its European headquarters in Paris, citing the favorable crypto environment created by President Emmanuel Macron’s government as instrumental in the decision.> Circle CEO, Jeremy Allaire, stated in an interview with Bloomberg that Paris would serve as a base for the company’s digital assets and on-shoring its new stablecoin product, EUROC, which aims to be redeemable one-to-one with the euro.> Allaire also stated that Circle will build on its existing footprint in Dublin and London to expand its presence in the European Union.> Allaire said, "Both for commercial and policy reasons, we believe that France is the right center for us as we look to scale this business in Europe.” Details here.

MetaMask and MoonPay MetaMask and MoonPay Partnership Eases Crypto Purchases in Nigeria

> MoonPay has partnered with African fintech firm Yellow Card for this service. ConsenSys, a blockchain software technology company, announced on Tuesday that MetaMask has extended its collaboration with web3 payment firm MoonPay in Nigeria to enable users to purchase crypto tokens directly from their wallets.> The integration provides MetaMask users in Nigeria the ability to purchase crypto using local bank transfers. The users can select Nigeria as their region when buying crypto and then pick the MoonPay quote associated with their purchase amount.> The tokens can be stored in their MetaMask wallets.> ConsenSys has introduced the integration to make it simpler for Nigerians to buy cryptocurrencies. MoonPay currently offers localized peer-to-peer crypto purchases for users in the country, with the service relying on local bank transfers.> MoonPay has partnered with African fintech firm Yellow Card for this service. Continue reading

Ethereum Over $1 Billion Worth of Ethereum Lost Forever Due to Bugs and Human Error, Study Finds

> The losses include a significant number of high-profile incidents such as the Parity Multisig bug that trapped 306,000 ETH worth $538 million belonging to the Web3 foundation and the faulty contract that resulted in Quadriga losing 60,000 ETH, which is equivalent to $108 million. More than $1 billion worth of ether has been lost due to a combination of bugs and human error, according to research conducted by Conor Grogan, who is the director of product strategy and business operations at Coinbase.> Grogan has identified thousands of instances of Ethereum typos, buggy contracts, and user errors, which have resulted in 636,000 ETH being lost forever.> This is equivalent to 0.5% of all circulating supply.> The losses include a significant number of high-profile incidents such as the Parity Multisig bug that trapped 306,000 ETH worth $538 million belonging to the Web3 foundation and the faulty contract that resulted in Quadriga losing 60,000 ETH, which is equivalent to $108 million. Full report here

NFTs Tax IRS Considers Taxation of NFTs: What You Need to Know

> Additionally, the statement notes that there may be implications for individual retirement accounts that acquire these assets. According to a recent document published by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) may be taxed on par with other collectibles, such as fine wine or works of art.> This move could impact taxpayers who have included NFTs in their retirement plans.> The proposed guidance is the IRS's first effort to clarify the tax treatment of digital assets in some time, filling a void that has caused confusion among taxpayers.> The IRS and the Treasury Department are currently requesting feedback on forthcoming guidance related to the tax treatment of NFTs.> This guidance implies that NFTs may be treated less favorably under capital gains tax rules.> Additionally, the statement notes that there may be implications for individual retirement accounts that acquire these assets. Details here

Mastercard and Stables Mastercard and Stables Team Up to Launch Stablecoin Digital Wallet Integration in APAC

> The integration, which is set to launch in the second quarter of 2023, will initially be available to users based in Australia and will later be introduced to Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, and most of the Asia Pacific. Mastercard has partnered with the Australian stablecoin platform, Stables, to launch a stablecoin digital wallet integration that will allow retail customers in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region to spend their stablecoins anywhere Mastercard is accepted.> The collaboration includes a stablecoin-only wallet developed by Stables, accompanied by a payment card supported by Mastercard, which will allow users to save and spend the USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC) stablecoin by converting it into fiat and settling on Mastercard's network.> The wallet will be available through the Stables digital application via mobile wallets.> The integration, which is set to launch in the second quarter of 2023, will initially be available to users based in Australia and will later be introduced to Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, and most of the Asia Pacific. More here.

CCP Games CCP Games Secures $40M Funding to Develop Blockchain-based MMO Game

> Andreessen Horowitz, which is known as a16z, is a well-known investor in the crypto industry and announced its first gaming-specific fund in May 2022 with $600 million in committed capital. C Iceland-based video-game developer CCP Games announced on Tuesday that it has raised $40 million in a funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from other investors such as Makers Fund, Bitkraft, and Nexon, among others.> The new capital will be used to expand CCP Games' research and development team to develop a blockchain-based massively multiplayer online (MMO) game set within the universe of Eve Online.> According to the company, the new game will use smart-contract technology to create relationships between the virtual worlds and players.> Andreessen Horowitz, which is known as a16z, is a well-known investor in the crypto industry and announced its first gaming-specific fund in May 2022 with $600 million in committed capital. C ontinue here

Bitcoin Experts Predict Bitcoin's Unstoppable Bull Run: Factors Driving the Market and Upcoming Highs

> As Bitcoin continues to make gains amidst the financial instability faced by traditional banks, investors and enthusiasts are eagerly watching to see if it will reach the $30,000 mark again and surpass it. With global banks experiencing turmoil, Bitcoin has been enjoying a remarkable rally and its supporters are already setting their sights on the coin's next significant milestone of $30,000.> Currently, Bitcoin has reached around $28,000, which is its highest level since June 2022 when a series of digital asset implosions shook the industry and put downward pressure on prices.> During the meltdown of now-defunct lender Celsius, Bitcoin last traded at $30,000 in June.> As Bitcoin continues to make gains amidst the financial instability faced by traditional banks, investors and enthusiasts are eagerly watching to see if it will reach the $30,000 mark again and surpass it. Continue reading