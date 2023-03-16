 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency roundup for March 16: Jim Cramer doubts Bitcoin's use case after bank bailouts, Bitcoin's moment to shine and more

Murtuza Merchant
Mar 16, 2023 / 08:48 AM IST

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Big Story
DOJ Jim Cramer suggests Bitcoin is being manipulated up
Jim Cramer has expressed doubts about Bitcoin's recent price surge, suggesting that the cryptocurrency is being "manipulated up". Despite a 10.34 percent increase in the last 24 hours, Cramer argued that there is no clear use case for Bitcoin. Cramer's remarks followed the bailout of two major US lenders, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature. When asked if the stress on the banking system and the Federal Reserve strengthened Bitcoin's investment case, Cramer replied, "No". He added that Bitcoin is a "strange animal" and "I think it's being manipulated up". Cramer's previous support for Silicon Valley Bank was noteworthy, as he had encouraged viewers of his show "Mad Money" to invest in the now-defunct bank. Details here.

Digital Wallet
Morgan Stanley Notes Bitcoin's Design as a Digital Wallet Amid Growing Concerns About Traditional Banks
Morgan Stanley has noted that the recent closures of traditional banks in the US create a perfect opportunity for Bitcoin (BTC) to shine as holders of the largest cryptocurrency in private wallets would be protected from counterparty risk.
> In a research report published on Monday, the investment bank stated that Bitcoin was designed as a way for people to hold value in a private digital wallet without intermediaries.
> "Crypto prices rose quickly in 2020/21 due to central bank monetary expansion, causing capital to move from the traditional fiat banking world to the crypto world," analysts Sheena Shah and Kinji C Steimetz wrote.
> However, the report further noted that Bitcoin's price and purchasing power continues to be influenced by central bank policy and need banks to facilitate flows into the cryptocurrency market. Continue here.

Stablecoin
CNHC Stablecoin Takes on Tether with $10 Million Funding Round
CNHC Group, the creator of the CNHC stablecoin that is linked 1:1 to the offshore Chinese yuan, has successfully raised $10 million in a Series A+ equity funding round.
> Leading the investment was KuCoin Ventures, a cryptocurrency investment firm, alongside Circle Ventures and IDG Capital.
> According to Joy Cham, co-founder of CNHC, the stablecoin firm had been raising funds since last March, closing the round in August.
> Launched in 2021, the CNHC stablecoin has a total supply of around 15 million tokens, currently worth roughly $2 million, and is used for money transfers and cross-border trade settlements.
> Cham revealed that CNHC's aim is to increase the adoption of its stablecoin, particularly in the Asia Pacific region. More here.

Euler Finance
Euler Finance Offers $1 Million Reward for Information on Hackers Behind $200 Million Attack
Euler Finance, a decentralized lending protocol, has announced a $1 million reward for information leading to the arrest of the individuals behind the recent exploit that resulted in the loss of nearly $200 million.
> In a message sent via on-chain messages from Euler's deployer contracts, the developers stated that the reward would be offered if 90% of the funds were not returned within 24 hours.
> The protocol suffered an attack on Monday, which resulted in the loss of funds in dai (DAI), wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), staked ether (sETH), and USDC over four transactions.
> The attacker used a flash loan to temporarily trick the protocol into assuming it held varying amounts of eToken and dToken. Full report here.