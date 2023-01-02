Cryptocurrency roundup for January 2: Sam Bankman-Fried under investigation for role in FTC collapse, Ark Invest makes fresh investment in Coin shares, and more

Big Story Dogecoin Dog Cheats Death, Bounces Back Miraculously — Experts Advise On Investing Logically Dogecoin mascot Kabosu, a 17-year-old Shiba Inu, has made a “miraculous” recovery after falling “very dangerously” ill on Christmas eve. The Shiba Inu’s owner disclosed on Dec. 26 that Kabosu has a medical history including chronic lymphoma leukemia (cancer) and acute cholangiohepatitis (an inflammatory condition affecting the liver and bile ducts. According to an Instagram post by its owner Atsuko Satō on Friday, Kabosu has fully recovered from her illness and is back to eating chicken tenders and drinking plenty of water. “She no longer needs diapers as she can go to the bathroom on her own. I’m amazed at how quickly she bounced back. I took her for a five-minute walk to the park today. She looked happy in the sun and fresh air,” the dog’s owner further stated.

Sam Bankman-Fried White House Visitor Logs Reveal Meetings Between Sam Bankman-Fried and Biden Advisers The founder of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried held several meetings with high-ranking White House officials earlier this year, prior to the collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange. These meetings were part of an effort to influence cryptocurrency policy and establish connections in Washington before the collapse of Bankman-Fried's FTX empire, Bloomberg reported. According to White House officials cited in the report, Bankman-Fried met with Steve Ricchetti, a senior adviser to President Joe Biden, on September 8, 2021. This meeting was not previously disclosed and was one of several sessions that took place over the course of the year. More here

FTX Collapse The Bahamas Securities Commission Seizes $3.5 Billion in Cryptocurrency from Collapsed FTX Exchange The Securities Commission of The Bahamas announced that it has seized approximately $3.5 billion worth of cryptocurrency from the collapsed crypto exchange FTX. The funds were taken from the Bahamian subsidiary of FTX, FTX Digital Markets, and have been moved into digital wallets controlled by the Securities Commission "for safekeeping." The regulator had previously confirmed that it was holding some of FTX's digital assets but did not specify the amount. The value of the seized funds was determined based on market prices at the time of the transfer, which occurred on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States. Full story here

Investmnets Ark Invest Continues Dip-Buying Strategy with $5.5 Million Coinbase Investment Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, has made a purchase of 158,116 shares of Coinbase, worth approximately $5.5 million, according to its daily trade information newsletter. The entire purchase was allocated to the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, which invests in equity securities for fintech companies. This follows a dip in Coinbase's stock price, which fell to a new low of $31.86 per share on December 28 before rebounding by nearly 7% on Thursday. In addition to its recent large purchase of Coinbase shares, Ark Invest made two smaller purchases of the cryptocurrency last week. On December 22 and December 23, the investment firm acquired 5,000 and 23,509 COIN shares, respectively. Ark Invest has a history of using a dip-buying strategy, purchasing shares when their prices are low. Read here.

FTX News FTX Japan Releases Plan for Restoring Customer Withdrawals in February Customers having their trading accounts in defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX’s Japan subsidiary, will be able to withdraw their funds starting mid-February next year. FTX Japan on Thursday released a timeline for the resumption of withdrawals for its customers, after initially halting services on Nov. 8. In a blog post, the company stated that users will first be emailed a link to open a “Liquid Japan” account, wherein users will be able to check their balance and transfer assets from FTX Japan to Liquid Japan. As part of the next step, resumption of withdrawal services from Liquid Japan will resume. Starting mid-January, FTX Japan will start contacting customers, and from February mid onward, withdrawal services will resume, according to the company. More here

Newsmakers FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried under investigation by Southern District of New York for role in company's collapse The Southern District of New York has filed criminal charges against Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder of FTX, for his role in the company's collapse. As part of their investigation, prosecutors are trying to determine whether Bankman-Fried has been engaging in improper financial activities, such as moving or cashing out assets without authorization. Officials from the SDNY have not commented on the case. Bankman-Fried, also known as SBF, was released on a $250 million bail and is required to obtain approval from the government or court before engaging in any financial transactions over $1,000, with the exception of legal fees. It is currently unclear if he has violated these terms.

FTX Trading FTX Trading seeks return of $3.5 billion in cryptocurrency from Bahamas Securities Commission FTX Trading and its affiliated debtors have announced that they will be seeking the return of cryptocurrency worth over $3.5 billion from the Securities Commission of the Bahamas. The assets will be returned to the bankruptcy estates of the FTX Debtors for the benefit of creditors. The Bahamas security commission has been in possession of the FTX customer assets since November 12th. The FTX Debtors have alleged that the funds were transferred to the commission by former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and former CTO Gary Wang at the request of local authorities in the Bahamas after bankruptcy proceedings had already started. In a statement, the FTX Debtors stated that neither Bankman-Fried, Wang, nor the Bahamas Commission had the right to take the cryptocurrency belonging to the FTX Debtors. More here