Cryptocurrency roundup for December 19: Auditing firm Mazars halts all work with crypto companies, SBF may not fight against his extradition to the US, and more

Big Story Auditing Firm Mazars Group Suspends Work With Crypto Clients

> “Mazars has indicated that they will temporarily pause their work with all of their crypto clients globally, which include Crypto.com, KuCoin, and Binance. Unfortunately, this means that we will not be able to work with Mazars for the moment,” Bloomberg reported a Binance spokesperson as saying.

Crypto Slump Crypto Trading Firm Amber Raises $300M In Series C Funding Amid Crypto Slump

> Fenbushi Capital U.S., together with other cryptocurrency investors and family offices, led the round, the company stated.

Sam Bankman-Fried FTX CEO may not consider his extradition to the US

> The former cryptocurrency billionaire will appear in court in the Bahamas on Dec. 19 to formally relinquish his right to extradition, enabling federal officials to obtain his return to the United States.

> Bankman-Fried was detained in the Bahamas earlier this week and charged with fraud.

Withdrawals Crypto exchange OKX temporarily halts withdrawals Due to a problem with its cloud services supplier, cryptocurrency exchange OKX has not paused all withdrawals temporarily.

> All coins and tokens on the exchange's site display a partial outage for deposits and withdrawals, and one of its primary hot wallets indicates that no withdrawals have been handled since 2:47 a.m. UTC.

> According to OKX's official Twitter account, the issue was with Alibaba's cloud service in the Hong Kong region. Alibaba stated its engineers were attempting to resolve an "equipment anomaly" that had been discovered.



Political Donations US law enforcement is looking into Bankman- Fried's political donations

> Since Bankman-Fried's arrest on Monday, prosecutors have gotten in touch with "representatives for campaigns and committees that had received millions of dollars" from Bankman-Fried and associates at other businesses he co-founded.

> A prosecutor from the Southern District of New York U.S. Attorney's Office emailed a legal firm that represents well-known Democratic political organizations, demanding information on donations made by Bankman-Fried and associates. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and huge super PACs were among those who received emails from campaign organizations.

CBDC Rollout A phased CBDC rollout is suggested by the Central Bank of Kazakhstan for 2023 to 2025

> As such, it has decided to establish its own digital tenge, or central bank digital currency, or CBDC.

> Upon finishing the second phase of testing, the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) made the discovery public.

> Kazakhstan's CBDC would be merged with BNB Chain, a blockchain created by the cryptocurrency exchange, Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao stated in late October.

