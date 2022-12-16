Cryptocurrency roundup for December 16: Donald Trump announces NFTs, investors lost more in Terra collapse compared to FTX and more

Big Story Donald Trump introduces digital trading cards NFTs for $99

Former US president Donald Trump announced on Thursday via Truth Social, the social media platform he launched last year, the release of a collection of 45,000 fictitious non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The website for the collection says that the Trump Digital Trading Cards include pictures of the president in a design resembling vintage baseball cards. The $99 tokens, which were created on Polygon, may be bought using ether (ETH) or fiat money. Each time a collector buys one of the digital trading cards, they are instantly placed into "sweepstakes" to win one of several opportunities to meet Trump, such as a zoom call, a dinner in Miami, or a cocktail hour at Mar-a-Lago.

Invest CFTC Says FTX Used A Korean Account To Conceal Alameda Liabilities

A lawsuit by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) states that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried instructed his company executives to transfer Alameda Research's sizable obligations to the exchange to a Korean account in order to conceal its liability with the company. The CFTC, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) all filed several fraud allegations against Bankman-Fried on Tuesday in connection with the failure of FTX and Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried was refused bail and is currently being held in a jail in the Bahamas for an extradition hearing.

Personal Finance Terra Collapse Caused Far Greater Losses To Investors Compared To FTX

The collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has not been the biggest concern for investors this year, with the de-pegging of Terra's token and the collapse a few weeks later of Celsius and Three Arrows Capital driving much bigger realized losses for investors. Investors lost $20.5 billion in the case of UST and a whopping $33.0 billion in the case of Celsius and 3AC, versus just $9.0 billion for FTX, according to a Chainalysis report. In May this year, Terra's UST lost its peg and eventually collapsed. The implosion of Three Arrows Capital in July and the bankruptcy petition by Celsius were both caused by a chain reaction that started with UST's collapse.



From New York Banks In New York Must Take Regulatory Nod Before Getting Involved In Cryptos

Banks registered in New York State must request regulatory approval 90 days prior to engaging in crypto assets, even if it is through a third party, according to the New York Department of Financial Services. According to the guidelines released on Thursday, banks will be required to provide the Department of Financial Services with business plans and operating models that include information about the clients they want to serve. Superintendent Adrienne Harris stated in a statement that "Today's guidance is critical to ensuring that consumers' hard-earned money is protected, that New York regulated banking organizations remain resilient and competitive, and that the expectations are clear for those that wish to submit proposals for virtual currency-related activity."

FTX Key FTX Creditor Committee Seats Given to Wintermute and Venture Cap Octopus

Crypto trading platform Wintermute Asia PTE. has been granted membership on the FTX creditors' committee, giving it the opportunity to influence decisions regarding the closure of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, alongside organizations from the Caribbean, Hong Kong, and the United States. The Department of Justice has designated the venture capital firm Octopus, the Gibraltar-based Wincent Investment Fund, and several individual investors to represent the potentially millions of people, who owe money due to the failure of the Bahamas-based firm, whose founder Sam Bankman-Fried is currently incarcerated in the Bahamas.



Coinbase Crypto Exchange Coinbase Comes Up With Recovery Tool For Lost ERC-20 Tokens

United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) has come up with a tool that will enable users to recover more than 4,000 unsupported ERC-20 tokens that have been sent to its ledger. Any cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain is referred to as an ERC-20 token. Will Robinson, vice president of engineering at Coinbase, told TechCrunch that it has been a pain point for clients that send ERC-20 tokens to a Coinbase receive address. These assets, when sent unintentionally, were essentially stuck up until this point. Customers will be able to use the service over the next few weeks, except for those in Japan and Coinbase Prime users.

