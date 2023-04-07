Cryptocurrency roundup for April 7: ASIC revokes Binance's derivatives License, Top Binance's VIP clients revealed, Japan's web3 project and more

Big Story Binance Faces Derivatives Shutdown in Australia as ASIC Conducts In-Depth Review

> Binance Australia confirmed in a tweet that its derivatives exchange in the country will be shut down, but its spot platform will continue to operate.

> Binance requested that the Australian financial services license, which is held by its local subsidiary Oztures Trading Pty Ltd (trading as Binance Australia Derivatives), be canceled, according to ASIC.

From April 14, users in Australia will be unable to open or expand their derivatives positions with Binance. By April 21, all existing derivatives positions must be closed, the statement specified.

VIP Clients of Binance in CFTC Lawsuit Exposed: VIP Clients of Binance in CFTC Lawsuit - Quant Firms Under the Spotlight

> The CFTC accused Binance of "sham" compliance with US derivatives regulations last week, including not registering with the regulator and failing to prevent American users from accessing its exchange.

> The three US-based quantitative trading firms were cited anonymously in the March 27 lawsuit as examples of US clients using the platform.

However, they were not accused of any wrongdoing by the regulator.

Newsmakers Japan's Web3 Revolution: Boosting Crypto Adoption and Fostering Innovation

> As other countries focus on consumer protection regulations, Japan aims to create a more crypto-friendly environment, following firms' departure to other jurisdictions due to high tax burdens.

> The Web3 project team has been working around typical bureaucratic procedures to develop regulatory proposals covering non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). "

"The cryptocurrency industry has been driven by early adopters, but it will shift to mass adoption from now on," said Akihisa Shiozaki, Secretary-General of the party's Web3 project team, in an interview with CoinDesk Japan.

Arbitrum Whales Arbitrum Whales Increase Holdings Amid Governance Drama

> On-chain analysis shows that Andrew Kang of Mechanism Capital recently acquired an additional 1.51 million Arbitrum tokens at $1.23, using about $1.85 million worth of USDC stablecoin.

> According to Lookonchain analysts, Kang, also a PleasrDAO member, has bought a total of 2.3 million ARB at an average price of $1.24 per token.

> Another prominent Arbitrum whale, the largest individual holder of the project's governance token, withdrew 5.85 million ARB tokens ($7.15 million) from the centralized exchange Gate.io.

This whale now holds 17.62 million ARB, valued at around $21.5 million at current rates.

US Treasury Warns US Treasury Warns: DeFi Services Pose National Security Threats Decentralized finance (DeFi) services are increasingly becoming a national security concern due to their vulnerability to large-scale thefts and cyberattacks.

> A combination of factors, including the aggregation of funds, lack of cybersecurity and audit requirements, concentrated administrator rights, and the availability of open-source code for DeFi services' smart contracts, contribute to these vulnerabilities.

> Cross-chain bridges are particularly attractive targets for hackers as they often feature central storage points for funds backing the bridged assets on the receiving blockchain.

> Treasuries and liquidity pools of DeFi services are also common targets.

> Large software firms struggle to deploy secure products, and DeFi services, which usually operate as small enterprises, face even greater challenges in secure code development. Continue here.

Sentiment Lending Protocol Sentiment Lending Protocol Recovers Stolen Funds: A $95,000 Bounty Success Story

> In a message sent via an on-chain transaction on the Arbitrum blockchain, Sentiment proposed a $95,000 reward to the hacker if they returned the stolen funds by April 6, encouraging them to "do the right thing."

> The protocol also offered the same amount to anyone who could assist in locating and prosecuting the offender if the funds were not returned.

> MetaMask developer Taylor Monahan monitored the situation and pointed out that the hacker had initially returned 414 Ether, valued at approximately $771,000.

Subsequently, the hacker sent an additional 51.75 ETH back to Sentiment's recovery address.

Dogecoin Dogecoin Plunges After Twitter Reverts Logo, Elon Musk's Influence Fades

> DOGE's price dropped as much as 8.2% by 5:09 p.m. EDT, reaching $0.085, as per CoinGecko data. The plunge followed a 27% surge on Monday when CEO Elon Musk playfully suggested swapping the logo for the meme.

> Although Dogecoin's price initially peaked on Monday due to Musk's influence, trading volumes have been dwindling since Tuesday, as revealed by Binance data through TradingView.

Twitter's substitution of its classic blue bird logo with the famous DOGE meme earlier this week led to a price boost for the digital asset.

Satoshi Nakamoto Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin White Paper Discovered on MacBooks Worldwide

> Andy Baio, ex-CTO of Kickstarter, shared on his blog, which spans over two decades, that he discovered the Bitcoin white paper – the nine-page document that details the world's inaugural cryptocurrency – tucked away on his MacBook.

> Baio mentioned that he had verified with over a dozen Mac-using acquaintances, and the white paper was present on all their devices.

> According to him, every Mac operating system version released after 2018 came with the white paper pre-installed.

> Baio stumbled upon the PDF while attempting to transfer scanned documents from a multifunction printer to his computer, he informed Fortune.

The Nakamoto-authored white paper appeared when he tried to connect his scanner to his MacBook, which was not initially showing up on his laptop.